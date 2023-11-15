Who's Playing

SC Upstate Spartans @ East Carolina Pirates

Current Records: SC Upstate 1-2, East Carolina 2-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The SC Upstate Spartans will head out on the road to face off against the East Carolina Pirates at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 16 more assists than your opponent, a fact SC Upstate proved on Sunday. They put a hurting on the Bruins at home to the tune of 106-48. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 50-28.

Meanwhile, the Pirates were able to grind out a solid win over the Fighting Camels on Saturday, taking the game 77-63. The victory made it back-to-back wins for East Carolina.

East Carolina can attribute much of their success to RJ Felton, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and 11 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Bobby Pettiford Jr., who earned 8 points along with 7 assists.

The Spartans' win bumped their record up to 1-2. As for the Pirates, their victory bumped their record up to 2-0.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: SC Upstate have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 29.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like East Carolina struggles in that department as they've been even better at 36 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

SC Upstate came up short against East Carolina when the teams last played back in December of 2015, falling 82-71. Can SC Upstate avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

East Carolina won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.