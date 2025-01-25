Halftime Report

Who's Playing

South Florida Bulls @ East Carolina Pirates

Current Records: South Florida 10-9, East Carolina 11-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $5.00

What to Know

After two games on the road, East Carolina is heading back home. They and the South Florida Bulls will face off in an American Athletic battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. The Pirates are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76 points per game this season.

On Tuesday, East Carolina needed a bit of extra time to put away Tulsa. They walked away with an 85-76 victory over the Golden Hurricane. The win came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 17:03 mark of the second half, when the Pirates were facing a 46-34 deficit.

East Carolina can attribute much of their success to Jordan Riley, who went 9 for 14 en route to 27 points plus seven rebounds and two steals. The dominant performance also gave Riley a new career-high in threes (two). RJ Felton was another key player, posting 24 points along with eight rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored South Florida last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They took a 69-61 hit to the loss column at the hands of Charlotte. The game marked the Bulls' lowest-scoring matchup so far this season.

East Carolina's victory bumped their record up to 11-9. As for South Florida, they have not been sharp recently as the team has lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-9 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. East Carolina hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76 points per game. However, it's not like South Florida struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.2. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

As for their next game, East Carolina is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: East Carolina is expected to win, but their 4-7 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

East Carolina is a solid 5.5-point favorite against South Florida, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pirates as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

Series History

South Florida has won 7 out of their last 10 games against East Carolina.