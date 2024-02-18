Who's Playing

Tulane Green Wave @ East Carolina Pirates

Current Records: Tulane 13-11, East Carolina 13-12

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 18, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina

TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Ticket Cost: $13.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on schedule as the Tulane Green Wave and the East Carolina Pirates are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on February 18th at Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. Tulane is no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Tulane and the Mustangs didn't disappoint and broke past the 159.5 point over/under on Thursday. The Green Wave fell 87-79 to the Mustangs.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Kevin Cross, who scored 20 points along with six rebounds and two steals. Sion James was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with six rebounds and three blocks.

Even though East Carolina has not done well against the Shockers recently (they were 2-7 in their previous nine matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Thursday. The Pirates came out on top against the Shockers by a score of 68-55. The victory made it back-to-back wins for East Carolina.

Among those leading the charge was Brandon Johnson, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds. Another player making a difference was RJ Felton, who scored 21 points along with seven rebounds.

The Green Wave have not been sharp recently as the team's lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-11 record this season. As for the Pirates, they now have a winning record of 13-12.

Sunday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Tulane haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.6 turnovers per game. However, it's not like East Carolina struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.5 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Tulane is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Tulane's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 3-7 record against the spread vs the Pirates over their last ten matchups.

Odds

East Carolina is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Tulane, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Pirates, as the game opened with the Pirates as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 151.5 points.

Series History

East Carolina has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Tulane.