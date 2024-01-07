Who's Playing

Tulsa Golden Hurricane @ East Carolina Pirates

Current Records: Tulsa 9-4, East Carolina 7-7

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on schedule as the East Carolina Pirates and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on January 7th at Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 15 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact East Carolina found out the hard way on Tuesday. They took a hard 79-64 fall against the Owls. East Carolina has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Brandon Johnson, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and ten rebounds. He has been hot recently, having posted three or more steals the last three times he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Quentin Diboundje, who scored 13 points.

East Carolina struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, Tulsa's good fortune finally ran out on Thursday. They lost 78-75 to the Tigers on a last-minute jump shot with 4 seconds left in the second quarter. The over/under was set at 153 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

PJ Haggerty put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 27 points along with eight rebounds and three steals. Carlous Williams was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with five rebounds.

The Pirates' loss was their fourth straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 7-7. As for the Golden Hurricane, their loss ended a nine-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 9-4.

Sunday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: East Carolina have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Tulsa struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.3 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

East Carolina came out on top in a nail-biter against Tulsa when the teams last played back in February of 2023, sneaking past 62-60. Does East Carolina have another victory up their sleeve, or will Tulsa turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Tulsa has won 6 out of their last 10 games against East Carolina.