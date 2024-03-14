Who's Playing

Tulsa Golden Hurricane @ East Carolina Pirates

Current Records: Tulsa 16-14, East Carolina 14-17

When: Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Dickies Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

Dickies Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Tulsa and East Carolina are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2019, but not for long. The Tulsa Golden Hurricane and the East Carolina Pirates are set to clash at 12:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Dickies Arena in an American Athletic Conference postseason contest. East Carolina took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Tulsa, who comes in off a win.

Last Saturday, the Golden Hurricane beat the Bulls 76-70. Tulsa was down 33-21 with 4:32 left in the first half but they still came back for the handy six-point victory.

Tulsa's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Cobe Williams, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 11 rebounds, and PJ Haggerty, who scored 32 points along with seven rebounds and five assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Haggerty has scored all season.

Meanwhile, East Carolina's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight loss. They took a 82-72 hit to the loss column at the hands of the 49ers. East Carolina didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite the defeat, East Carolina got a solid performance out of RJ Felton, who scored 28 points. Brandon Johnson was another key contributor, scoring 19 points along with six rebounds and two steals.

The Golden Hurricane pushed their record up to 16-14 with that win, which was their third straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 79.3 points per game. As for the Pirates, their defeat dropped their record down to 14-17.

Tulsa came up short against East Carolina in their previous matchup back in January, falling 62-57. Can Tulsa avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

East Carolina and Tulsa both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.