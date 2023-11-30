Who's Playing

UNCW Seahawks @ East Carolina Pirates

Current Records: UNCW 5-1, East Carolina 4-3

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $14.00

What to Know

UNCW and East Carolina are an even 3-3 against one another since December of 2015, but not for long. The UNCW Seahawks' road trip will continue as they head out to face the East Carolina Pirates at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 30th at Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. UNCW is expected to win (but not by much) so they better bring their A-game into this one.

Last Saturday, the Seahawks didn't have too much trouble with the Eagles on the road as they won 71-55. The win was just what UNCW needed coming off of a 86-56 defeat in their prior contest.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 23.7% worse than the opposition, a fact East Carolina found out the hard way on Saturday. They ended up on the wrong side of a bruising 81-59 walloping at the hands of the Patriots.

The losses dropped the Seahawks to 5-1 and the Eagles to 1-6.

Thursday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UNCW have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 34.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like East Carolina struggles in that department as they've been even better at 36 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

UNCW was able to grind out a solid win over East Carolina in their previous meeting back in December of 2022, winning 74-61. The rematch might be a little tougher for UNCW since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

UNCW is a slight 1.5-point favorite against East Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Seahawks as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 140.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

East Carolina and UNCW both have 3 wins in their last 6 games.