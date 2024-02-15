Who's Playing

Wichita State Shockers @ East Carolina Pirates

Current Records: Wichita State 10-14, East Carolina 12-12

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

East Carolina is 2-7 against the Shockers since January of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Both teams will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 13 more assists than your opponent, a fact East Carolina proved on Saturday. They walked away with an 84-73 win over the Roadrunners.

Brandon Johnson was the offensive standout of the contest as he shot 7-for-11 from long range and almost dropped a double-double on 30 points and nine rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Jaden Walker was another key contributor, scoring six points along with 13 assists and eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Wichita State fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Owls on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 95-82 to the Owls.

Despite their defeat, Wichita State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Colby Rogers, who scored 21 points, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Xavier Bell, who scored 25 points.

The victory got the Pirates back to even at 12-12. As for the Shockers, they have been struggling recently as they've lost 11 of their last 13 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-14 record this season.

East Carolina came out on top in a nail-biter against the Shockers in their previous meeting back in January, sneaking past 54-52. Does East Carolina have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Shockers turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Wichita State has won 7 out of their last 9 games against East Carolina.