Who's Playing

Campbell @ East Carolina

Current Records: Campbell 4-3; East Carolina 5-3

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Campbell Fighting Camels will be on the road. They will take on the East Carolina Pirates at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. The Fighting Camels will be strutting in after a victory while East Carolina will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Campbell came out on top in a nail-biter against the Stetson Hatters on Sunday, sneaking past 87-85.

Meanwhile, the Pirates entered their contest against the South Carolina State Bulldogs on Tuesday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. East Carolina was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 73-68 to South Carolina State. If the result catches you off guard, it should: East Carolina was far and away the favorite. Forward Ezra Ausar put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 18 points in addition to seven rebounds. Ausar's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Old Dominion Monarchs this past Saturday. Ausar's points were the most he has had all year.

When the teams previously met three seasons ago, the Fighting Camels lost to the Pirates on the road by a decisive 79-67 margin. Can Campbell avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

East Carolina have won both of the games they've played against Campbell in the last eight years.