Who's Playing

Campbell @ East Carolina

Current Records: Campbell 4-3; East Carolina 5-3

What to Know

The Campbell Fighting Camels have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the East Carolina Pirates at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. Campbell should still be feeling good after a victory, while East Carolina will be looking to right the ship.

It was a close one, but on Sunday the Fighting Camels sidestepped the Stetson Hatters for an 87-85 win.

Meanwhile, the Pirates entered their matchup against the South Carolina State Bulldogs on Tuesday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. East Carolina was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 73-68 to South Carolina State. This was hardly the result East Carolina or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 17 points over the Bulldogs heading into this game. Forward Ezra Ausar put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 18 points along with seven boards. Ausar hadn't helped his team much against the Old Dominion Monarchs on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Ausar's points were the most he has had all season.

When the teams previously met three seasons ago, the Fighting Camels lost to the Pirates on the road by a decisive 79-67 margin. Can Campbell avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Pirates are a 3-point favorite against the Fighting Camels, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

East Carolina have won both of the games they've played against Campbell in the last eight years.