Who's Playing
Cincinnati @ East Carolina
Current Records: Cincinnati 17-9; East Carolina 12-12
What to Know
The East Carolina Pirates have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Cincinnati Bearcats and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 5 of 2019. The Pirates and Cincinnati will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. East Carolina is out to stop a five-game streak of losses at home.
East Carolina didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the SMU Mustangs last week, but they still walked away with a 77-72 victory. Among those leading the charge for East Carolina was forward Brandon Johnson, who had 27 points in addition to six rebounds.
Meanwhile, Cincinnati strolled past the South Florida Bulls with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 84-65. The Bearcats can attribute much of their success to forward Ody Oguama, who had 18 points along with five boards, and guard Jeremiah Davenport, who had 18 points and five assists.
The Pirates suffered a grim 83-55 defeat to Cincinnati in the teams' previous meeting in January. Maybe East Carolina will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina
Series History
Cincinnati have won 11 out of their last 12 games against East Carolina.
- Jan 11, 2023 - Cincinnati 83 vs. East Carolina 55
- Mar 10, 2022 - Cincinnati 74 vs. East Carolina 63
- Jan 30, 2022 - Cincinnati 60 vs. East Carolina 59
- Jan 12, 2022 - Cincinnati 79 vs. East Carolina 71
- Mar 07, 2021 - Cincinnati 82 vs. East Carolina 69
- Feb 16, 2020 - Cincinnati 70 vs. East Carolina 67
- Jan 19, 2020 - Cincinnati 82 vs. East Carolina 57
- Jan 05, 2019 - East Carolina 73 vs. Cincinnati 71
- Jan 20, 2018 - Cincinnati 86 vs. East Carolina 60
- Jan 15, 2017 - Cincinnati 55 vs. East Carolina 46
- Feb 27, 2016 - Cincinnati 65 vs. East Carolina 56
- Feb 13, 2016 - Cincinnati 75 vs. East Carolina 60