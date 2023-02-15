Who's Playing

Cincinnati @ East Carolina

Current Records: Cincinnati 17-9; East Carolina 12-12

What to Know

The East Carolina Pirates have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Cincinnati Bearcats and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 5 of 2019. The Pirates and Cincinnati will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. East Carolina is out to stop a five-game streak of losses at home.

East Carolina didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the SMU Mustangs last week, but they still walked away with a 77-72 victory. Among those leading the charge for East Carolina was forward Brandon Johnson, who had 27 points in addition to six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati strolled past the South Florida Bulls with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 84-65. The Bearcats can attribute much of their success to forward Ody Oguama, who had 18 points along with five boards, and guard Jeremiah Davenport, who had 18 points and five assists.

The Pirates suffered a grim 83-55 defeat to Cincinnati in the teams' previous meeting in January. Maybe East Carolina will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Cincinnati have won 11 out of their last 12 games against East Carolina.