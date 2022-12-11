Who's Playing

Coppin State @ East Carolina

Current Records: Coppin State 4-7; East Carolina 6-4

What to Know

The East Carolina Pirates will be playing at home against the Coppin State Eagles at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

East Carolina received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 74-61 to the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks. One thing holding the Pirates back was the mediocre play of guard RJ Felton, who did not have his best game: he finished with only six points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, a victory for Coppin State just wasn't in the stars on Tuesday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They suffered a grim 94-72 defeat to the NC State Wolfpack. Coppin State was surely aware of their 22-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. Coppin State's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Sam Sessoms, who had 24 points and nine assists.

The losses put East Carolina at 6-4 and Coppin State at 4-7. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Pirates are 51st worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.8 on average. The Eagles have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 40th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 15 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

East Carolina have won two out of their last three games against Coppin State.