Who's Playing

Coppin State @ East Carolina

Current Records: Coppin State 4-7; East Carolina 6-4

What to Know

The East Carolina Pirates will look to defend their home court Sunday against the Coppin State Eagles at 2 p.m. ET. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The Pirates received a tough blow last Tuesday as they fell 74-61 to the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks. Guard RJ Felton had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 25 minutes but putting up just six points on 3-for-10 shooting.

Meanwhile, a victory for Coppin State just wasn't in the stars last week as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 94-72 walloping at the NC State Wolfpack's hands. Coppin State was surely aware of their 22-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. Guard Sam Sessoms put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 24 points and nine assists.

East Carolina is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the South Carolina State Bulldogs Nov. 29 easily too and instead slipped up with a 73-68. In other words, don't count Coppin State out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.50

Odds

The Pirates are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

East Carolina have won two out of their last three games against Coppin State.