Who's Playing

Hampton @ East Carolina

Current Records: Hampton 0-1; East Carolina 2-0

What to Know

The East Carolina Pirates have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Hampton Pirates at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 16 at Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. These two teams are strolling into their contest after big wins in their previous games.

East Carolina made easy work of the Presbyterian Blue Hose this past Saturday and carried off a 77-57 win. East Carolina got their victory on the backs of several key players, and it was guard RJ Felton out in front picking up 23 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Hampton took their matchup against the Regent Royals this past Saturday by a conclusive 89-60 score.

East Carolina is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped East Carolina to 2-0 and Hampton to 0-1. With both East Carolina and Hampton swaggering in after impressive performances, it will be interesting to see which team steps up to teach the other some humility.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.00

Odds

The Pirates are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Pirates, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pirates as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

East Carolina won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.