East Carolina vs. Memphis odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 19 predictions from proven model

The Memphis Tigers and the East Carolina Pirates are set to square off in an American Athletic matchup at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at the FedExForum. The Tigers are 17-8 overall and 12-3 at home, while East Carolina is 10-16 overall and 1-8 on the road. Memphis limps into Wednesday's contest having lost three consecutive games. East Carolina, meanwhile, has lost five of six. The Tigers are favored by 13-points in the latest Memphis vs. East Carolina odds, while the over-under is set at 141.

Here are several college basketball odds for East Carolina vs. Memphis:

Memphis vs. East Carolina spread: Memphis -13

Memphis vs. East Carolina over-under: 141 points

Memphis vs. East Carolina money line: Memphis -1054, East Carolina +679

What you need to know about Memphis

Memphis fell 64-61 to the Connecticut Huskies on Sunday. Tyler Harris (16 points) and forward Precious Achiuwa (16 points) were the top scorers for Memphis. Achiuwa also grabbed 13 rebounds, but he did miss 15 of his 22 shots from the field. UConn had 17 second-chance points, outscored Memphis 18-8 on the fast break and had 19 points off 16 Memphis turnovers.

Despite losing three straight, Memphis will enter tonight's contest full of confidence. That's because the Tigers are 11-1 in their last 12 home games against East Carolina. Plus, the Tigers have won 17 of their past 20 games on their home floor.

What you need to know about East Carolina

Although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 37 turnovers -- the Cincinnati Bearcats prevailed over East Carolina 70-67 on Sunday. One thing holding the Pirates back was the mediocre play of Jayden Gardner; he finished with 15 points on 7-for-20 shooting and turned the ball over five times in his 40 minutes on the court.

However, East Carolina has fared well against the spread in its most recent meetings against Memphis. In fact, the Pirates are 8-3 against the spread in their last 11 games against the Tigers.

