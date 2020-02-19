East Carolina vs. Memphis odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 19 predictions from proven model
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between East Carolina and Memphis.
The Memphis Tigers and the East Carolina Pirates are set to square off in an American Athletic matchup at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at the FedExForum. The Tigers are 17-8 overall and 12-3 at home, while East Carolina is 10-16 overall and 1-8 on the road. Memphis limps into Wednesday's contest having lost three consecutive games. East Carolina, meanwhile, has lost five of six. The Tigers are favored by 13-points in the latest Memphis vs. East Carolina odds, while the over-under is set at 141. Before entering any East Carolina vs. Memphis picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 16 of the 2019-20 season on a 54-30 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Memphis vs. East Carolina. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for East Carolina vs. Memphis:
- Memphis vs. East Carolina spread: Memphis -13
- Memphis vs. East Carolina over-under: 141 points
- Memphis vs. East Carolina money line: Memphis -1054, East Carolina +679
What you need to know about Memphis
Memphis fell 64-61 to the Connecticut Huskies on Sunday. Tyler Harris (16 points) and forward Precious Achiuwa (16 points) were the top scorers for Memphis. Achiuwa also grabbed 13 rebounds, but he did miss 15 of his 22 shots from the field. UConn had 17 second-chance points, outscored Memphis 18-8 on the fast break and had 19 points off 16 Memphis turnovers.
Despite losing three straight, Memphis will enter tonight's contest full of confidence. That's because the Tigers are 11-1 in their last 12 home games against East Carolina. Plus, the Tigers have won 17 of their past 20 games on their home floor.
What you need to know about East Carolina
Although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 37 turnovers -- the Cincinnati Bearcats prevailed over East Carolina 70-67 on Sunday. One thing holding the Pirates back was the mediocre play of Jayden Gardner; he finished with 15 points on 7-for-20 shooting and turned the ball over five times in his 40 minutes on the court.
However, East Carolina has fared well against the spread in its most recent meetings against Memphis. In fact, the Pirates are 8-3 against the spread in their last 11 games against the Tigers.
How to make East Carolina vs. Memphis picks
The model has simulated Memphis vs. East Carolina 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins Memphis vs. East Carolina? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the East Carolina vs. Memphis spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Court report: Nnaji is Zona's music man
Matt Norlander's weekly insider look at college hoops also shines a light on the SoCon's plight...
-
Top 25 And 1: Baylors maintains spot
Next up for Scott Drew's Bears is Saturday's showdown with Kansas
-
Duke vs. NC State odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Duke vs. North Carolina State matchup...
-
Syracuse vs Louisville odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Syracuse vs. Louisville matchup...
-
Butler vs. Seton Hall odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Butler vs. Seton Hall matchup 10,000...
-
Baylor breaks Kansas' Big 12 record
After the Bears' victory over Oklahoma, they will bring a 23-game winning streak into their...
-
Duke stuns UNC in overtime
No. 7 Duke overcame a double-digit deficit to beat rival North Carolina with a fantastic finish
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium