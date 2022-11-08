Who's Playing
Mercer @ East Carolina
What to Know
The East Carolina Pirates and the Mercer Bears will face off at 7 p.m. ET November 8th at Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum to kick off their 2022 seasons. East Carolina struggled last year, ending up 15-15. Likewise, last year was nothing to brag about for Mercer (16-17), either, so the team is looking forward to a new start.
The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.00
Odds
The Bears are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Pirates, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Mercer won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.
- Nov 25, 2016 - Mercer 70 vs. East Carolina 66