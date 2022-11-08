Who's Playing

Mercer @ East Carolina

What to Know

The East Carolina Pirates and the Mercer Bears will face off at 7 p.m. ET November 8th at Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum to kick off their 2022 seasons. East Carolina struggled last year, ending up 15-15. Likewise, last year was nothing to brag about for Mercer (16-17), either, so the team is looking forward to a new start.

The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.00

Odds

The Bears are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Pirates, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Mercer won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.