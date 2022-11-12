Who's Playing

Presbyterian @ East Carolina

Current Records: Presbyterian 1-1; East Carolina 1-0

What to Know

The Presbyterian Blue Hose are staying on the road on Saturday to face off against the East Carolina Pirates at 4 p.m. ET Nov. 12 at Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. The Blue Hose will be seeking to avenge the 76-56 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Dec. 22 of 2016.

Presbyterian received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 70-58 to the The Citadel Bulldogs.

Meanwhile, things were close when East Carolina and the Mercer Bears clashed on Tuesday, but the Pirates ultimately edged out the opposition 77-75. Brandon Johnson and Javon Small were among the main playmakers for East Carolina as the former had 24 points in addition to seven rebounds and the latter had 23 points and five assists.

East Carolina's victory lifted them to 1-0 while Presbyterian's loss dropped them down to 1-1. We'll see if East Carolina can repeat their recent success or if Presbyterian bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

East Carolina won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.