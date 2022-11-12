Who's Playing

Presbyterian @ East Carolina

Current Records: Presbyterian 1-1; East Carolina 1-0

What to Know

The Presbyterian Blue Hose are staying on the road Saturday to face off against the East Carolina Pirates at 4 p.m. ET Nov. 12 at Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. The odds don't look promising for Presbyterian, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

On Thursday, the Blue Hose lost to the The Citadel Bulldogs on the road by a decisive 70-58 margin.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Tuesday East Carolina sidestepped the Mercer Bears for a 77-75 win. East Carolina relied on the efforts of Brandon Johnson, who had 24 points in addition to seven rebounds, and Javon Small, who had 23 points and five assists.

East Carolina's victory lifted them to 1-0 while Presbyterian's loss dropped them down to 1-1. We'll see if East Carolina can repeat their recent success or if Presbyterian bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Pirates are a 4.5-point favorite against the Blue Hose, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

East Carolina won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.