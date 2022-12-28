Who's Playing

Temple @ East Carolina

Current Records: Temple 6-7; East Carolina 9-4

What to Know

The East Carolina Pirates lost both of their matches to the Temple Owls last season on scores of 75-78 and 63-71, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Pirates and Temple will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. East Carolina is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The stars were brightly shining for East Carolina in a 60-49 victory over the High Point Panthers last week. East Carolina's forward Brandon Johnson was one of the most active players for the team, posting a double-double on 16 points and 15 rebounds.

Meanwhile, it looks like Temple must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the squad didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive last Tuesday. They came up short against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks, falling 86-78. This was hardly the result Temple or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 15.5 points over Maryland-Eastern Shore heading into this game. Forward Zach Hicks put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 15 points.

East Carolina's victory lifted them to 9-4 while Temple's loss dropped them down to 6-7. We'll see if the Pirates can repeat their recent success or if the Owls bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Temple have won seven out of their last 11 games against East Carolina.