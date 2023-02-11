Saturday's game between East Carolina and Tulane will not be played as scheduled following the death of ECU radio play-by-play announcer Jeff Charles. Charles, 70, died suddenly Friday evening in New Orleans after almost 35 years as the program's voice. No official cause of death has been released.

The AAC said in a statement that rescheduling plans have not yet been determined for what was to be the first of two meetings between the teams in the final month of the season.

"The American Athletic Conference extends its condolences to the Charles family and to the East Carolina and Greenville communities," the statement said.

Charles started broadcasting at ECU in 1988 and called more than 1,000 basketball games along with 15 football bowl games after stints with Virginia Tech, Illinois and Furman. During his storied career, Charles also worked as the host of a night-time sports show out of Atlanta that was broadcast throughout much of the country. He was honored as North Carolina sportscaster of the year in 2000 and 2014 and was also deemed an honorary ECU alumnus in 2015.

East Carolina's next scheduled game is at home Wednesday against Cincinnati, while Tulane's next contest is Saturday at South Florida.