Who's Playing

Tulsa @ East Carolina

Current Records: Tulsa 5-13; East Carolina 10-10

What to Know

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane lost both of their matches to the East Carolina Pirates last season on scores of 71-73 and 59-64, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Tulsa and East Carolina will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. The Golden Hurricane should still be riding high after a win, while East Carolina will be looking to right the ship.

The Tulane Green Wave typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Tulsa proved too difficult a challenge. Tulsa had just enough and edged out the Green Wave 81-79. Tulsa got double-digit scores from four players: guard Sam Griffin (23), forward Tim Dalger (15), guard Brandon Betson (13), and guard Anthony Pritchard (10). Tim Dalger's performance made up for a slower game against the SMU Mustangs this past Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Pirates received a tough blow this past Wednesday as they fell 73-58 to the Temple Owls. Guard RJ Felton had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 38 minutes with 5-for-20 shooting.

The Golden Hurricane are now 5-13 while East Carolina sits at 10-10. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Tulsa has allowed their opponents to shoot 45.70% from the floor on average, which is the 41st highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. East Carolina has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 40.60% percent of their shots, which is the 13th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Tulsa have won ten out of their last 13 games against East Carolina.