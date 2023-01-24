Who's Playing

Tulsa @ East Carolina

Current Records: Tulsa 5-13; East Carolina 10-10

What to Know

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane lost both of their matches to the East Carolina Pirates last season on scores of 71-73 and 59-64, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Tulsa and East Carolina will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. The Golden Hurricane will be strutting in after a win while East Carolina will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Tulane Green Wave typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Tulsa proved too difficult a challenge. Tulsa came out on top in a nail-biter against the Green Wave, sneaking past 81-79. Tulsa got double-digit scores from four players: guard Sam Griffin (23), forward Tim Dalger (15), guard Brandon Betson (13), and guard Anthony Pritchard (10). Dalger hadn't helped his team much against the SMU Mustangs last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, the Pirates received a tough blow last Wednesday as they fell 73-58 to the Temple Owls. Guard RJ Felton had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 11 points on 5-for-20 shooting in his 38 minutes on the court.

The Golden Hurricane are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They hadn't treated bettors all too well in the past (they are 4-13-1), but they might be worth taking a chance on now after beating the spread three games in a row.

Tulsa is now 5-13 while East Carolina sits at 10-10. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Tulsa has allowed their opponents to shoot 45.70% from the floor on average, which is the 40th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. East Carolina has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 40.60% percent of their shots, which is the 13th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Pirates are a 4.5-point favorite against the Golden Hurricane, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pirates as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Tulsa have won ten out of their last 13 games against East Carolina.