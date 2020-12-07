The East Carolina Pirates will take on the UNC Wilmington Seahawks at 5 p.m. ET on Monday at Williams Arena. The Pirates are 3-0 while UNC-Wilmington is 2-1. The Seahawks are 22-8-4 against the spread in their last 34 Monday games. The Pirates are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games following a straight up win.

East Carolina vs. UNC-Wilmington spread: East Carolina -8

East Carolina vs. UNC-Wilmington over-under: 143 points

East Carolina vs. UNC-Wilmington money line: East Carolina -420, UNC-Wilmington +320

What you need to know about East Carolina

The Pirates downed Radford 63-50 at home Saturday for their third straight victory. Jayden Gardner scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the victory, while Noah Farrakhan added 11 points for East Carolina.

What you need to know about UNC Wilmington

The Seahawks dominated Troy to the tune of a 73-50 score on Saturday. Jaylen Sims pumped in a career-high 29 points for UNC-Wilmington in the victory. Sims hit 6 of 8 3-pointers, and added nine rebounds. Ty Gadsden had 18 points for UNC-Wilmington.

