East Tennessee State's Steve Forbes reaches agreement in principle to become Wake Forest's basketball coach

East Tennessee State coach Steve Forbes has reached an agreement in principle to become Wake Forest's next basketball coach, a source told CBS Sports on Thursday.

A formal announcement is expected soon.

Wake Forest fired Danny Manning last week after six seasons.

Forbes, 50, spent the past five seasons at ETSU - where he compiled a record of 130-43, won two Southern Conference titles, never finished worse than third in his league, and secured automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament twice. His relationship with Wake Forest Athletic Director John Currie was beneficial in the process, a source told CBS Sports. Currie was an administrator at Tennessee in the 2000s while Forbes was an assistant for the Vols on Bruce Pearl's staff.

