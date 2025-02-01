Who's Playing

Northwestern State Demons @ East Texas A&M Lions

Current Records: Northwestern State 9-11, East Texas A&M 2-19

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 3:15 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 3:15 p.m. ET Where: East Texas A&M Field House -- Commerce, Texas

East Texas A&M Field House -- Commerce, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southland matchup on schedule as the Northwestern State Demons and the East Texas A&M Lions are set to tip at 3:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at East Texas A&M Field House. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

On Monday, Northwestern State couldn't handle Lamar and fell 69-59. The Demons have struggled against the Cardinals recently, as the game was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Even though they lost, Northwestern State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in four consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, East Texas A&M's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their ninth straight loss. They took a 79-72 hit to the loss column at the hands of SF Austin.

Northwestern State's defeat dropped their record down to 9-11. As for East Texas A&M, their loss dropped their record down to 2-19.

Northwestern State beat East Texas A&M 75-67 in their previous meeting on January 11th. The rematch might be a little tougher for Northwestern State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Northwestern State has won 4 out of their last 6 games against East Texas A&M.