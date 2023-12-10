Who's Playing

Cent. Arkansas Bears @ Eastern Illinois Panthers

Current Records: Cent. Arkansas 2-9, Eastern Illinois 5-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Groniger Arena -- Charleston, Illinois

Groniger Arena -- Charleston, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Eastern Illinois Panthers will be playing at home against the Cent. Arkansas Bears at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Groniger Arena. The timing is sure in Eastern Illinois' favor as the squad sits on four straight wins at home while Cent. Arkansas has not had much luck on the away from home, with six straight road losses.

On Thursday, the Panthers didn't have too much trouble with the Jaguars at home as they won 75-58. The over/under was set at 133 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Bears beat the Trojans 75-71 on Thursday. The win was just what Cent. Arkansas needed coming off of a 95-76 loss in their prior contest.

The victory got the Panthers back to even at 5-5. As for the Bears, their win bumped their record up to 2-9.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Eastern Illinois have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Cent. Arkansas struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.1 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.