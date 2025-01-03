Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Eastern Illinois and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 35-27 lead against Lindenwood.

Eastern Illinois has yet to find success away from home, so they have something to prove. Victory is within reach; will this be their lucky break?

Who's Playing

Lindenwood Lions @ Eastern Illinois Panthers

Current Records: Lindenwood 6-7, Eastern Illinois 4-8

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the Eastern Illinois Panthers and the Lindenwood Lions are set to tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Groniger Arena. The timing is sure in the Panthers' favor as the team sits on seven straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while the Lions have been banged up by six consecutive losses on the road also dating back to last season.

Eastern Illinois is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They blew past Blackburn, posting a 99-55 win. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 57-21.

Eastern Illinois was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Lindenwood beat Western Illinois 71-65 two weeks ago. The over/under was set at 136 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Eastern Illinois' victory bumped their record up to 4-8. As for Lindenwood, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four games, which provided a massive bump to their 6-7 record this season.

Going forward, Eastern Illinois is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 1-0 against the spread when playing at home.

Eastern Illinois strolled past Lindenwood in their previous matchup back in February of 2024 by a score of 72-57. Will Eastern Illinois repeat their success, or does Lindenwood have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Eastern Illinois is a 3.5-point favorite against Lindenwood, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 137.5 points.

Series History

Eastern Illinois has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Lindenwood.