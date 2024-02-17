Who's Playing

Lindenwood Lions @ Eastern Illinois Panthers

Current Records: Lindenwood 8-18, Eastern Illinois 12-14

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Groniger Arena -- Charleston, Illinois

Groniger Arena -- Charleston, Illinois

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the Eastern Illinois Panthers and the Lindenwood Lions are set to tip at 4:30 p.m. ET on February 17th at Groniger Arena. Eastern Illinois will be strutting in after a win while the Lions will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Even though Eastern Illinois has not done well against the Redhawks recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Thursday. The Panthers strolled past the Redhawks with points to spare, taking the game 75-57.

Meanwhile, Lindenwood's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their fourth straight loss. They were dealt a punishing 91-63 loss at the hands of the Cougars. Lindenwood has struggled against the Cougars recently, as their matchup on Thursday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

The Panthers' win ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 12-14. As for the Lions, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost nine of their last ten contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-18 record this season.

Eastern Illinois beat the Lions 78-68 in their previous meeting back in January. Will Eastern Illinois repeat their success, or do the Lions have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Eastern Illinois has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Lindenwood.