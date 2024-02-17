Who's Playing

Lindenwood Lions @ Eastern Illinois Panthers

Current Records: Lindenwood 8-18, Eastern Illinois 12-14

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the Eastern Illinois Panthers and the Lindenwood Lions are set to tip at 4:30 p.m. ET on February 17th at Groniger Arena. Eastern Illinois will be strutting in after a win while the Lions will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Even though Eastern Illinois has not done well against the Redhawks recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Thursday. The Panthers strolled past the Redhawks with points to spare, taking the game 75-57.

Meanwhile, Lindenwood's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their fourth straight loss. They were dealt a punishing 91-63 loss at the hands of the Cougars. Lindenwood has struggled against the Cougars recently, as their matchup on Thursday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

The Panthers' win ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 12-14. As for the Lions, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost nine of their last ten contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-18 record this season.

Eastern Illinois beat the Lions 78-68 in their previous meeting back in January. Will Eastern Illinois repeat their success, or do the Lions have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Eastern Illinois has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Lindenwood.

  • Jan 20, 2024 - Eastern Illinois 78 vs. Lindenwood 68
  • Feb 02, 2023 - Lindenwood 80 vs. Eastern Illinois 67
  • Dec 29, 2022 - Eastern Illinois 55 vs. Lindenwood 54