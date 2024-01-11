Who's Playing

Morehead State Eagles @ Eastern Illinois Panthers

Current Records: Morehead State 12-4, Eastern Illinois 8-8

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Groniger Arena -- Charleston, Illinois

Groniger Arena -- Charleston, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Morehead State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Morehead State Eagles and the Eastern Illinois Panthers will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Groniger Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Saturday, the Eagles earned a 78-68 victory over the Tigers.

Meanwhile, even though Little Rock scored an imposing 88 points on Saturday, Eastern Illinois still came out on top. The Panthers narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Trojans 90-88. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Eastern Illinois.

The Eagles pushed their record up to 12-4 with that win, which was their 14th straight at home dating back to last season. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 80.4 points per game. As for the Panthers, the win got them back to even at 8-8.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Morehead State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Eastern Illinois struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Morehead State beat Eastern Illinois 69-63 in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. Will Morehead State repeat their success, or does Eastern Illinois have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Morehead State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Eastern Illinois.