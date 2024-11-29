Who's Playing

N. Illinois Huskies @ Eastern Illinois Panthers

Current Records: N. Illinois 2-5, Eastern Illinois 1-5

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 29, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Friday, November 29, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Groniger Arena -- Charleston, Illinois

Groniger Arena -- Charleston, Illinois TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After four games on the road, Eastern Illinois is heading back home. They will welcome the N. Illinois Huskies at 3:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Groniger Arena. The game is expected to be a close one, with the Panthers going off as just a two-point favorite.

There's no need to mince words: Eastern Illinois lost to Valparaiso on Sunday, and Eastern Illinois lost bad. The score wound up at 81-53. The contest marked the Panthers' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Eastern Illinois' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Kooper Jacobi, who almost dropped a double-double on 13 points and nine rebounds, and Nakyel Shelton, who scored 20 points. The dominant performance also gave Shelton a new career-high in assists (three).

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Eastern Illinois struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Valparaiso posted 17.

Meanwhile, N. Illinois' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fourth straight loss. They took an 87-82 hit to the loss column at the hands of Valparaiso. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Despite their defeat, N. Illinois saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Nasir Muhammad, who earned 21 points, was perhaps the best of all. Muhammad had some trouble finding his footing against DePaul on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction. James Dent Jr. was another key player, going 5 for 9 en route to 15 points plus six rebounds.

Eastern Illinois' loss was their ninth straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 1-5. As for N. Illinois, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-5.

Eastern Illinois suffered a grim 90-70 defeat to N. Illinois in their previous meeting back in November of 2022. Can Eastern Illinois avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Eastern Illinois is a slight 2-point favorite against N. Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 136.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

N. Illinois has won both of the games they've played against Eastern Illinois in the last 3 years.