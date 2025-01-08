Halftime Report

SIUE and Eastern Illinois have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 28-27, SIUE has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

If SIUE keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 10-6 in no time. On the other hand, Eastern Illinois will have to make due with a 5-10 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

SIUE Cougars @ Eastern Illinois Panthers

Current Records: SIUE 9-6, Eastern Illinois 5-9

How To Watch

What to Know

Eastern Illinois will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the SIUE Cougars will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Groniger Arena.

SIUE is facing Eastern Illinois at the wrong time: Eastern Illinois suffered their first home loss of the season on Saturday and they're likely out for redemption. They fell 75-67 to the Leathernecks. The Panthers haven't had much luck with the Leathernecks recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

Meanwhile, SIUE was able to grind out a solid victory over Lindenwood on Saturday, taking the game 58-47. That's two games straight that the Cougars have won by exactly 11 points.

Eastern Illinois' loss ended an eight-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 5-9. As for SIUE, their win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-6.

While only Eastern Illinois took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. As for their next game, SIUE is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be Eastern Illinois' first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

Eastern Illinois came up short against SIUE in their previous meeting back in March of 2024, falling 68-57. Will Eastern Illinois have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

SIUE is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Eastern Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 132.5 points.

Series History

SIUE has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Eastern Illinois.