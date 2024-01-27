Who's Playing

Tennessee State Tigers @ Eastern Illinois Panthers

Current Records: Tennessee State 11-9, Eastern Illinois 10-10

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the Tennessee State Tigers and the Eastern Illinois Panthers are set to tip at 4:30 p.m. ET on January 27th at Groniger Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Tennessee State had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 23.5 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Saturday. They escaped with a win against the Leathernecks by the margin of a single free throw, 58-57.

Meanwhile, the Panthers earned a 68-59 win over the Golden Eagles on Thursday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Eastern Illinois.

The Tigers' victory ended a seven-game drought on the road and puts them at 11-9. As for the Panthers, the victory got them back to even at 10-10.

Tennessee State didn't have too much breathing room in their game against Eastern Illinois when the teams last played back in February of 2023, but they still walked away with a 65-61 victory. Will Tennessee State repeat their success, or does Eastern Illinois have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Tennessee State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Eastern Illinois.

  • Feb 04, 2023 - Tennessee State 65 vs. Eastern Illinois 61
  • Jan 19, 2023 - Tennessee State 78 vs. Eastern Illinois 74
  • Feb 19, 2022 - Tennessee State 63 vs. Eastern Illinois 49
  • Jan 29, 2022 - Eastern Illinois 62 vs. Tennessee State 57
  • Feb 06, 2021 - Eastern Illinois 86 vs. Tennessee State 72
  • Jan 23, 2021 - Tennessee State 65 vs. Eastern Illinois 54
  • Jan 02, 2020 - Tennessee State 84 vs. Eastern Illinois 79
  • Feb 23, 2019 - Tennessee State 75 vs. Eastern Illinois 60
  • Feb 28, 2018 - Eastern Illinois 73 vs. Tennessee State 71
  • Jan 27, 2018 - Tennessee State 50 vs. Eastern Illinois 47