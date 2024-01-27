Who's Playing

Tennessee State Tigers @ Eastern Illinois Panthers

Current Records: Tennessee State 11-9, Eastern Illinois 10-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Groniger Arena -- Charleston, Illinois

Groniger Arena -- Charleston, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the Tennessee State Tigers and the Eastern Illinois Panthers are set to tip at 4:30 p.m. ET on January 27th at Groniger Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Tennessee State had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 23.5 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Saturday. They escaped with a win against the Leathernecks by the margin of a single free throw, 58-57.

Meanwhile, the Panthers earned a 68-59 win over the Golden Eagles on Thursday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Eastern Illinois.

The Tigers' victory ended a seven-game drought on the road and puts them at 11-9. As for the Panthers, the victory got them back to even at 10-10.

Tennessee State didn't have too much breathing room in their game against Eastern Illinois when the teams last played back in February of 2023, but they still walked away with a 65-61 victory. Will Tennessee State repeat their success, or does Eastern Illinois have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Tennessee State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Eastern Illinois.