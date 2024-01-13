Who's Playing

Western Illinois Leathernecks @ Eastern Illinois Panthers

Current Records: Western Illinois 11-6, Eastern Illinois 8-9

How To Watch

What to Know

Eastern Illinois will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Eastern Illinois Panthers and the Western Illinois Leathernecks will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at Groniger Arena.

After soaring to 90 points the game before, Eastern Illinois faltered in their game on Thursday. They were dealt a punishing 78-52 defeat at the hands of the Eagles. Eastern Illinois has not had much luck with Morehead State recently, as the team's come up short the last five times they've met.

Meanwhile, Western Illinois had already won seven in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 14.9 points), and they went ahead and made it eight on Thursday. They came out on top against the Skyhawks by a score of 73-64. Winning is a bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 19 to 7 on the offensive boards, as Western Illinois did.

The Panthers now have a losing record at 8-9. As for the Leathernecks, they are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last ten contests, which provided a massive bump to their 11-6 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Eastern Illinois have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Western Illinois (currently ranked first in rebounds per game) struggles in that department as they've been averaging 45.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Eastern Illinois came up short against Western Illinois when the teams last played back in December of 2022, falling 79-75. Can Eastern Illinois avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Western Illinois is a slight 1-point favorite against Eastern Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 131.5 points.

Series History

Eastern Illinois has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Western Illinois.