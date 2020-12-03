The Eastern Illinois Panthers will take on the Chicago State Cougars at 3 p.m. ET Thursday at Lantz Arena. EIU is 0-3 and is playing its first home game, while Chicago State is 0-3 and 0-1 on the road. Chicago State was 4-25 last season and winless in the WAC. Eastern Illinois went 17-15 overall with a 9-9 mark in the OVC.

The Panthers are favored by 24 points in the latest Eastern Illinois vs. Chicago State odds from William Hill Sportsbook. The over-under for total points expected is set at 134. Before entering any Chicago State vs. Eastern Illinois picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of almost $2,600 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. It's also off to a fast start in the 2020-21 season, going 4-1 on its top-rated picks and returning over $300. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Eastern Illinois vs. Chicago State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Chicago State vs. Eastern Illinois:

Eastern Illinois vs. Chicago State spread: Eastern Illinois -24

Eastern Illinois vs. Chicago State over-under: 134 points

Eastern Illinois vs. Chicago State money line: Eastern Illinois -10000, Chicago State 2000

Latest Odds: Panthers -25.5 Bet Now

What you need to know about Eastern Illinois

The Panthers fell 66-63 to the Dayton Flyers on Tuesday. One thing holding EIU back was the play of guard Josiah Wallace, who struggled from the floor. He played for 29 minutes but put up just six points on 3-for-14 shooting.

Though EIU is winless, it has played a tough schedule and has been able to cover in two out of three matchups. The Panthers easily stayed within the 14.5-point spread against Dayton and the 20.5-point spread against Wisconsin in a 77-67 loss.

What you need to know about Chicago State

Chicago State, meanwhile, has struggled to be competitive thus far. The Cougars are 0-3 against the spread and are coming off a 74-44 loss to North Carolina A&T.

They'll need to improve on both ends of the court, and it will start with more accurate shooting. The Cougars are hitting just 31.2 percent of their shots from the field and only 19.7 percent from 3-point range. Jordan Polynice (10.7 ppg) is the only player scoring more than 7.0 ppg.

How to make Eastern Illinois vs. Chicago State picks

The model has simulated Eastern Illinois vs. Chicago State 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Eastern Illinois vs. Chicago State? And which side of the spread is hitting in over 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks.