The IUPUI Jaguars will face off against the Eastern Illinois Panthers in a non-conference matchup set to tip at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Eastern Illinois' Groniger Arena. Eastern Illinois is 4-5 overall and 3-0 at home, while IUPUI is 3-6 overall and 1-2 on the road. Eastern Illinois has won four of seven matchups between the schools, including a 70-59 victory on the road last season.

Eastern Illinois vs. IUPUI spread: Eastern Illinois -5

Eastern Illinois vs. IUPUI over/under: 133 points

Eastern Illinois vs. IUPUI money line: Eastern Illinois: -223, IUPUI: +182

What you need to know about IUPUI

IUPUI has lost six of its last seven games, but junior guard Jlynn Counter is playing well as of late. Counter is averaging 18.3 points over his last three games, including scoring at least 17 points in all three games. He's shooting 51.4% from the field over that span. Senior guard Bryce Monroe is averaging 11 points per game and he finished with 20 points against Wright State on November 29.

Counter and Monroe were the team's leading scorers last season and the chemistry between the two could play a key role against Eastern Illinois, which is 3-4 over its last seven games.

What you need to know about Eastern Illinois

Eastern Illinois is 3-0 at home this season, winning by an average of 31.3 points per game at Groniger Arena. Tiger Booker, who is averaging 12.4 points per game this season, had a breakout performance off the bench against Kansas this season, scoring 20 points on 50% shooting from the field. Kooper Jacobi, a 6-foot-7 sophomore forward, is averaging 11.8 points and 7.4 rebounds per game this season. He's scored at least 14 points in each of his last three games.

The Panthers had an impressive showing against No. 5 Kansas in a 71-63 loss despite entering as 38.5-point underdogs. Eastern Illinois has challenged itself during the non-conference slate, which also included an 80-52 loss to No. 25 Illinois and an 89-65 loss to Loyola Chicago.

