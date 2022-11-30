Who's Playing

Northern Illinois @ Eastern Illinois

Current Records: Northern Illinois 2-5; Eastern Illinois 1-6

What to Know

The Eastern Illinois Panthers will take on the Northern Illinois Huskies at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Lantz Arena. If the game is anything like their last meeting in last December, where NIU won nothing to nothing, we could be in for a big score.

EIU came up short against the Alabama State Hornets this past Saturday, falling 67-58.

Meanwhile, the Huskies came up short against the Northern Iowa Panthers this past Saturday, falling 83-76. Despite the loss, NIU got a solid performance out of guard Keshawn Williams, who had 28 points.

EIU is expected to lose this next one by 4. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Saturday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

EIU is now 1-6 while NIU sits at 2-5. Two stats to keep an eye on: EIU enters the game with 18 takeaways on average, good for 32nd best in college basketball. Less enviably, NIU is 11th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 16.1 on average.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Lantz Arena -- Charleston, Illinois

Lantz Arena -- Charleston, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Huskies are a 4-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Northern Illinois and Eastern Illinois tied in their last contest.