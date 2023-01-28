Who's Playing
SE Missouri State @ Eastern Illinois
Current Records: SE Missouri State 11-11; Eastern Illinois 7-15
What to Know
The Eastern Illinois Panthers will be returning home after a three-game road trip. The Panthers and the SE Missouri State Redhawks will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lantz Arena. EIU hasn't won a game against SE Missouri State since Feb. 27 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
It was close but no cigar for EIU as they fell 78-74 to the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the Tennessee State Tigers typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday SE Missouri State proved too difficult a challenge. SE Missouri State enjoyed a cozy 92-75 win over the Tigers.
SE Missouri State's victory lifted them to 11-11 while Eastern Illinois' defeat dropped them down to 7-15. We'll see if the Redhawks can repeat their recent success or if the Panthers bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Lantz Arena -- Charleston, Illinois
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
SE Missouri State have won nine out of their last 14 games against Eastern Illinois.
- Feb 05, 2022 - SE Missouri State 63 vs. Eastern Illinois 56
- Jan 22, 2022 - SE Missouri State 87 vs. Eastern Illinois 58
- Feb 25, 2021 - SE Missouri State 94 vs. Eastern Illinois 88
- Jan 30, 2021 - SE Missouri State 75 vs. Eastern Illinois 44
- Feb 27, 2020 - Eastern Illinois 72 vs. SE Missouri State 70
- Jan 25, 2020 - Eastern Illinois 61 vs. SE Missouri State 59
- Feb 16, 2019 - SE Missouri State 88 vs. Eastern Illinois 79
- Jan 26, 2019 - SE Missouri State 64 vs. Eastern Illinois 59
- Feb 15, 2018 - SE Missouri State 80 vs. Eastern Illinois 73
- Jan 20, 2018 - SE Missouri State 86 vs. Eastern Illinois 74
- Feb 11, 2017 - Eastern Illinois 86 vs. SE Missouri State 80
- Jan 21, 2017 - SE Missouri State 83 vs. Eastern Illinois 71
- Feb 20, 2016 - Eastern Illinois 71 vs. SE Missouri State 68
- Feb 06, 2016 - Eastern Illinois 78 vs. SE Missouri State 69