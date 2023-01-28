Who's Playing

SE Missouri State @ Eastern Illinois

Current Records: SE Missouri State 11-11; Eastern Illinois 7-15

What to Know

The Eastern Illinois Panthers will be returning home after a three-game road trip. The Panthers and the SE Missouri State Redhawks will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lantz Arena. EIU hasn't won a game against SE Missouri State since Feb. 27 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

It was close but no cigar for EIU as they fell 78-74 to the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Tennessee State Tigers typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday SE Missouri State proved too difficult a challenge. SE Missouri State enjoyed a cozy 92-75 win over the Tigers.

SE Missouri State's victory lifted them to 11-11 while Eastern Illinois' defeat dropped them down to 7-15. We'll see if the Redhawks can repeat their recent success or if the Panthers bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: Lantz Arena -- Charleston, Illinois
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

SE Missouri State have won nine out of their last 14 games against Eastern Illinois.

  • Feb 05, 2022 - SE Missouri State 63 vs. Eastern Illinois 56
  • Jan 22, 2022 - SE Missouri State 87 vs. Eastern Illinois 58
  • Feb 25, 2021 - SE Missouri State 94 vs. Eastern Illinois 88
  • Jan 30, 2021 - SE Missouri State 75 vs. Eastern Illinois 44
  • Feb 27, 2020 - Eastern Illinois 72 vs. SE Missouri State 70
  • Jan 25, 2020 - Eastern Illinois 61 vs. SE Missouri State 59
  • Feb 16, 2019 - SE Missouri State 88 vs. Eastern Illinois 79
  • Jan 26, 2019 - SE Missouri State 64 vs. Eastern Illinois 59
  • Feb 15, 2018 - SE Missouri State 80 vs. Eastern Illinois 73
  • Jan 20, 2018 - SE Missouri State 86 vs. Eastern Illinois 74
  • Feb 11, 2017 - Eastern Illinois 86 vs. SE Missouri State 80
  • Jan 21, 2017 - SE Missouri State 83 vs. Eastern Illinois 71
  • Feb 20, 2016 - Eastern Illinois 71 vs. SE Missouri State 68
  • Feb 06, 2016 - Eastern Illinois 78 vs. SE Missouri State 69