Who's Playing

Southeast Missouri State @ Eastern Illinois

Current Records: Southeast Missouri State 7-11; Eastern Illinois 2-15

What to Know

The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks won both of their matches against the Eastern Illinois Panthers last season (75-44 and 94-88) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. The Redhawks and EIU will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at Lantz Arena. Southeast Missouri State will be strutting in after a victory while EIU will be stumbling in from a loss.

Southeast Missouri State made easy work of the Tennessee State Tigers on Thursday and carried off an 85-63 win. The oddsmakers were on Southeast Missouri State's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 91-51, which was the final score in Eastern Illinois' tilt against the Murray State Racers on Thursday.

The Redhawks' win brought them up to 7-11 while the Panthers' defeat pulled them down to 2-15. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Southeast Missouri State is 352nd worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 81 on average. EIU has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 357th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 55.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Lantz Arena -- Charleston, Illinois

Lantz Arena -- Charleston, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Southeast Missouri State have won seven out of their last 12 games against Eastern Illinois.