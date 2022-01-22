Who's Playing
Southeast Missouri State @ Eastern Illinois
Current Records: Southeast Missouri State 7-11; Eastern Illinois 2-15
What to Know
The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks won both of their matches against the Eastern Illinois Panthers last season (75-44 and 94-88) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. The Redhawks and EIU will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at Lantz Arena. Southeast Missouri State will be strutting in after a victory while EIU will be stumbling in from a loss.
Southeast Missouri State made easy work of the Tennessee State Tigers on Thursday and carried off an 85-63 win. The oddsmakers were on Southeast Missouri State's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.
Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 91-51, which was the final score in Eastern Illinois' tilt against the Murray State Racers on Thursday.
The Redhawks' win brought them up to 7-11 while the Panthers' defeat pulled them down to 2-15. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Southeast Missouri State is 352nd worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 81 on average. EIU has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 357th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 55.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Lantz Arena -- Charleston, Illinois
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Southeast Missouri State have won seven out of their last 12 games against Eastern Illinois.
- Feb 25, 2021 - Southeast Missouri State 94 vs. Eastern Illinois 88
- Jan 30, 2021 - Southeast Missouri State 75 vs. Eastern Illinois 44
- Feb 27, 2020 - Eastern Illinois 72 vs. Southeast Missouri State 70
- Jan 25, 2020 - Eastern Illinois 61 vs. Southeast Missouri State 59
- Feb 16, 2019 - Southeast Missouri State 88 vs. Eastern Illinois 79
- Jan 26, 2019 - Southeast Missouri State 64 vs. Eastern Illinois 59
- Feb 15, 2018 - Southeast Missouri State 80 vs. Eastern Illinois 73
- Jan 20, 2018 - Southeast Missouri State 86 vs. Eastern Illinois 74
- Feb 11, 2017 - Eastern Illinois 86 vs. Southeast Missouri State 80
- Jan 21, 2017 - Southeast Missouri State 83 vs. Eastern Illinois 71
- Feb 20, 2016 - Eastern Illinois 71 vs. Southeast Missouri State 68
- Feb 06, 2016 - Eastern Illinois 78 vs. Southeast Missouri State 69