Who's Playing
Tennessee Tech @ Eastern Illinois
Current Records: Tennessee Tech 14-16; Eastern Illinois 9-21
What to Know
The Eastern Illinois Panthers haven't won a contest against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles since Jan. 2 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. The Panthers and Tennessee Tech will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at Lantz Arena. The Golden Eagles will be strutting in after a win while EIU will be stumbling in from a loss.
EIU was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 69-63 to the Morehead State Eagles.
Meanwhile, Tennessee Tech sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with an 82-79 victory over the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles on Thursday.
EIU suffered a grim 70-49 defeat to Tennessee Tech in the teams' previous meeting in January. Maybe the Panthers will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Lantz Arena -- Charleston, Illinois
Series History
Tennessee Tech have won seven out of their last 11 games against Eastern Illinois.
- Jan 05, 2023 - Tennessee Tech 70 vs. Eastern Illinois 49
- Feb 10, 2022 - Tennessee Tech 73 vs. Eastern Illinois 62
- Feb 07, 2022 - Tennessee Tech 84 vs. Eastern Illinois 58
- Feb 13, 2021 - Tennessee Tech 80 vs. Eastern Illinois 67
- Jan 02, 2021 - Eastern Illinois 87 vs. Tennessee Tech 81
- Jan 18, 2020 - Eastern Illinois 84 vs. Tennessee Tech 59
- Mar 02, 2019 - Tennessee Tech 63 vs. Eastern Illinois 57
- Jan 12, 2019 - Eastern Illinois 67 vs. Tennessee Tech 60
- Feb 03, 2018 - Eastern Illinois 79 vs. Tennessee Tech 71
- Feb 04, 2017 - Tennessee Tech 87 vs. Eastern Illinois 68
- Dec 31, 2015 - Tennessee Tech 94 vs. Eastern Illinois 84