Who's Playing

Tennessee Tech @ Eastern Illinois

Current Records: Tennessee Tech 14-16; Eastern Illinois 9-21

What to Know

The Eastern Illinois Panthers haven't won a contest against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles since Jan. 2 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. The Panthers and Tennessee Tech will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at Lantz Arena. The Golden Eagles will be strutting in after a win while EIU will be stumbling in from a loss.

EIU was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 69-63 to the Morehead State Eagles.

Meanwhile, Tennessee Tech sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with an 82-79 victory over the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles on Thursday.

EIU suffered a grim 70-49 defeat to Tennessee Tech in the teams' previous meeting in January. Maybe the Panthers will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Lantz Arena -- Charleston, Illinois

Lantz Arena -- Charleston, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Tennessee Tech have won seven out of their last 11 games against Eastern Illinois.