Who's Playing

UT Martin @ Eastern Illinois

Current Records: UT Martin 15-10; Eastern Illinois 7-18

What to Know

The UT Martin Skyhawks are on the road again on Thursday and play against the Eastern Illinois Panthers at 8:30 p.m. ET Feb. 9 at Lantz Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

UT Martin was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 80-75 to the Lindenwood Lions.

EIU lost a heartbreaker to the Tennessee State Tigers when they met in January, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Saturday. It was close but no cigar for the Panthers as they fell 65-61 to Tennessee State.

UT Martin didn't have too much trouble with EIU at home in the teams' previous meeting last month as they won 91-78. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Skyhawks since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Lantz Arena -- Charleston, Illinois

Lantz Arena -- Charleston, Illinois

Series History

Eastern Illinois have won nine out of their last 16 games against UT Martin.