Western Illinois @ Eastern Illinois

Current Records: Western Illinois 5-4; Eastern Illinois 2-8

The Western Illinois Leathernecks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Eastern Illinois Panthers at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lantz Arena. WIU should still be riding high after a victory, while EIU will be looking to right the ship.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Leathernecks and the Iowa Wesleyan Tigers on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as WIU wrapped it up with an 84-73 win at home.

Meanwhile, the matchup between EIU and the Ball State Cardinals on Wednesday was not particularly close, with EIU falling 76-59.

WIU is now 5-4 while the Panthers sit at 2-8. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: WIU is stumbling into the game with the 47th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 74.3 on average. EIU has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 34th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 65.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Lantz Arena -- Charleston, Illinois

Lantz Arena -- Charleston, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Eastern Illinois have won seven out of their last 11 games against Western Illinois.