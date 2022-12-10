Who's Playing
Western Illinois @ Eastern Illinois
Current Records: Western Illinois 5-4; Eastern Illinois 2-8
What to Know
The Western Illinois Leathernecks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Eastern Illinois Panthers at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lantz Arena. WIU should still be riding high after a victory, while EIU will be looking to right the ship.
While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Leathernecks and the Iowa Wesleyan Tigers on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as WIU wrapped it up with an 84-73 win at home.
Meanwhile, the matchup between EIU and the Ball State Cardinals on Wednesday was not particularly close, with EIU falling 76-59.
WIU is now 5-4 while the Panthers sit at 2-8. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: WIU is stumbling into the game with the 47th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 74.3 on average. EIU has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 34th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 65.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Lantz Arena -- Charleston, Illinois
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Eastern Illinois have won seven out of their last 11 games against Western Illinois.
- Dec 18, 2021 - Western Illinois 71 vs. Eastern Illinois 54
- Dec 12, 2020 - Eastern Illinois 92 vs. Western Illinois 88
- Dec 16, 2019 - Eastern Illinois 85 vs. Western Illinois 47
- Dec 08, 2018 - Eastern Illinois 76 vs. Western Illinois 65
- Nov 17, 2018 - Eastern Illinois 68 vs. Western Illinois 66
- Dec 19, 2017 - Eastern Illinois 78 vs. Western Illinois 77
- Nov 15, 2017 - Western Illinois 56 vs. Eastern Illinois 54
- Dec 10, 2016 - Eastern Illinois 63 vs. Western Illinois 49
- Nov 19, 2016 - Eastern Illinois 73 vs. Western Illinois 64
- Dec 12, 2015 - Western Illinois 64 vs. Eastern Illinois 57
- Nov 21, 2015 - Western Illinois 83 vs. Eastern Illinois 63