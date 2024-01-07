Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Eastern Kentucky and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 35-29 lead against Austin Peay.

If Eastern Kentucky keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 6-9 in no time. On the other hand, Austin Peay will have to make due with an 8-9 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Austin Peay Governors @ Eastern Kentucky Colonels

Current Records: Austin Peay 8-8, Eastern Kentucky 5-9

How To Watch

What to Know

Austin Peay and Eastern Kentucky are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2016, but not for long. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Baptist Health Arena. Both teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Last Thursday, the Governors greeted the New Year with with a 84-68 win over the Knights.

Meanwhile, Eastern Kentucky's five-game losing streak finally came to an end on Thursday. They came out on top against the Bisons by a score of 80-72. The win was just what Eastern Kentucky needed coming off of a 80-53 loss in their prior game.

The victory got the Governors back to even at 8-8. As for the Colonels, their win bumped their record up to 5-9.

Austin Peay is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a seven game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

Eastern Kentucky and Austin Peay pleased both fans and bettors in their last matchups by winning and covering the spread. Going forward, Eastern Kentucky is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. This contest will be Austin Peay's seventh straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 6-0 against the spread).

Odds

Eastern Kentucky is a 4.5-point favorite against Austin Peay, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 142.5 points.

Series History

Eastern Kentucky and Austin Peay both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.