Halftime Report
Only one more half stands between Eastern Kentucky and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 35-29 lead against Austin Peay.
If Eastern Kentucky keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 6-9 in no time. On the other hand, Austin Peay will have to make due with an 8-9 record unless they turn things around (and fast).
Who's Playing
Austin Peay Governors @ Eastern Kentucky Colonels
Current Records: Austin Peay 8-8, Eastern Kentucky 5-9
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Baptist Health Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky
- Ticket Cost: $10.00
What to Know
Austin Peay and Eastern Kentucky are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2016, but not for long. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Baptist Health Arena. Both teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.
Last Thursday, the Governors greeted the New Year with with a 84-68 win over the Knights.
Meanwhile, Eastern Kentucky's five-game losing streak finally came to an end on Thursday. They came out on top against the Bisons by a score of 80-72. The win was just what Eastern Kentucky needed coming off of a 80-53 loss in their prior game.
The victory got the Governors back to even at 8-8. As for the Colonels, their win bumped their record up to 5-9.
Austin Peay is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a seven game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.
Eastern Kentucky and Austin Peay pleased both fans and bettors in their last matchups by winning and covering the spread. Going forward, Eastern Kentucky is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. This contest will be Austin Peay's seventh straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 6-0 against the spread).
Odds
Eastern Kentucky is a 4.5-point favorite against Austin Peay, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 142.5 points.
Series History
Eastern Kentucky and Austin Peay both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Jan 21, 2023 - Eastern Kentucky 74 vs. Austin Peay 59
- Mar 04, 2021 - Eastern Kentucky 70 vs. Austin Peay 67
- Feb 04, 2021 - Austin Peay 94 vs. Eastern Kentucky 79
- Jan 02, 2021 - Eastern Kentucky 80 vs. Austin Peay 75
- Feb 15, 2020 - Austin Peay 93 vs. Eastern Kentucky 85
- Feb 28, 2019 - Eastern Kentucky 82 vs. Austin Peay 80
- Jan 03, 2019 - Austin Peay 93 vs. Eastern Kentucky 75
- Jan 25, 2018 - Austin Peay 90 vs. Eastern Kentucky 84
- Feb 01, 2017 - Austin Peay 83 vs. Eastern Kentucky 81
- Jan 02, 2016 - Eastern Kentucky 79 vs. Austin Peay 70