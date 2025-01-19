Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Eastern Kentucky looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 37-36 lead against Bellarmine.

If Eastern Kentucky keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 9-10 in no time. On the other hand, Bellarmine will have to make due with a 3-16 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Bellarmine Knights @ Eastern Kentucky Colonels

Current Records: Bellarmine 3-15, Eastern Kentucky 8-10

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the Eastern Kentucky Colonels and the Bellarmine Knights are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Baptist Health Arena. The Colonels are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.8 points per game this season.

Eastern Kentucky fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Austin Peay on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 97-90 to the Governors. The Colonels didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Even though they lost, Eastern Kentucky smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in 11 consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, Bellarmine's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their eighth straight loss. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 87-53 bruising that Lipscomb dished out on Thursday. The contest marked the Knights' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Eastern Kentucky has traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-10 record this season. As for Bellarmine, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-15.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Eastern Kentucky has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 39.2 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Bellarmine, though, as they've been averaging only 30.1. Given Eastern Kentucky's sizable advantage in that area, Bellarmine will need to find a way to close that gap.

Going forward, Eastern Kentucky is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played Bellarmine.

Odds

Eastern Kentucky is a big 13.5-point favorite against Bellarmine, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 153 points.

Series History

Eastern Kentucky has won 4 out of their last 6 games against Bellarmine.