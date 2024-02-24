Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Eastern Kentucky and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 47-40 lead against Cent. Arkansas.

Eastern Kentucky entered the match having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Cent. Arkansas step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Cent. Arkansas Bears @ Eastern Kentucky Colonels

Current Records: Cent. Arkansas 9-21, Eastern Kentucky 16-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET
Where: Baptist Health Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky

Baptist Health Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the Eastern Kentucky Colonels and the Cent. Arkansas Bears are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on February 24th at Baptist Health Arena. Eastern Kentucky will be looking to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

Last Thursday, it was close, but the Colonels sidestepped the Lions for a 75-72 win. 75 seems to be a good number for Eastern Kentucky as the squad scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.

Meanwhile, Cent. Arkansas' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. They fell just short of the Knights by a score of 68-65. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat Cent. Arkansas has suffered since November 20, 2023.

The Colonels have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 12 of their last 14 matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 16-11 record this season. As for the Bears, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost six of their last seven matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-21 record this season.

Saturday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Eastern Kentucky have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Cent. Arkansas struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking forward, Eastern Kentucky is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 15 points. This contest will be their 14th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 10-3 against the spread).

Odds

Eastern Kentucky is a big 15-point favorite against Cent. Arkansas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Colonels as a 14.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 155 points.

Series History

Eastern Kentucky has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Cent. Arkansas.