Who's Playing

Cent. Arkansas Bears @ Eastern Kentucky Colonels

Current Records: Cent. Arkansas 9-21, Eastern Kentucky 16-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Baptist Health Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky

Baptist Health Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Eastern Kentucky Colonels and the Cent. Arkansas Bears will face off in an Atlantic Sun clash at 1:00 p.m. ET on February 24th at Baptist Health Arena. Eastern Kentucky will be looking to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

On Thursday, the Colonels had just enough and edged the Lions out 75-72. 75 seems to be a good number for Eastern Kentucky as the squad scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.

Meanwhile, Cent. Arkansas' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight defeat. They fell just short of the Knights by a score of 68-65. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest loss Cent. Arkansas has suffered since November 20, 2023.

The Colonels are on a roll lately: they've won 12 of their last 14 matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 16-11 record this season. As for the Bears, they have been struggling recently as they've lost six of their last seven matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-21 record this season.

Saturday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Eastern Kentucky have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Cent. Arkansas struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything went Eastern Kentucky's way against the Bears in their previous matchup back in January as the Colonels made off with a 86-63 win. Does Eastern Kentucky have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Bears turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Eastern Kentucky has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Cent. Arkansas.