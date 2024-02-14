Who's Playing

Chicago State Cougars @ Eastern Kentucky Colonels

Current Records: Chicago State 11-17, Eastern Kentucky 13-11

How To Watch

What to Know

The Eastern Kentucky Colonels will be playing at home against the Chicago State Cougars at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Baptist Health Arena. Eastern Kentucky will be looking to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

The point spread may have favored Eastern Kentucky on Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 87-79 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Hatters.

Meanwhile, the Cougars suffered a bruising 78-55 defeat at the hands of the Bulldogs on Saturday. Chicago State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Colonels' defeat dropped their record down to 13-11. As for the Cougars, their loss dropped their record down to 11-17.

Wednesday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Eastern Kentucky have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Chicago State, though, as they've been averaging only 32.9 rebounds per game. Given Eastern Kentucky's sizable advantage in that area, the Cougars will need to find a way to close that gap.