Who's Playing

Eastern Illinois Panthers @ Eastern Kentucky Colonels

Current Records: Eastern Illinois 3-6, Eastern Kentucky 5-5

How To Watch

What to Know

The Eastern Kentucky Colonels will face off against the Eastern Illinois Panthers at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Seabury Center. The Colonels are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.3 points per game this season.

Eastern Kentucky managed to keep up with Pittsburgh until halftime on Wednesday, but things quickly went downhill from there. Eastern Kentucky was dealt a punishing 96-56 defeat at the hands of Pittsburgh. The contest marked the Colonels' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from George Kimble III, who scored 16 points plus three steals.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Eastern Kentucky struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. Sadly, that's becoming something of a trend for them; they were averaging 15 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five games they've fallen to only 11.2 per game.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Eastern Illinois, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road last Tuesday. They put a hurting on Calumet to the tune of 87-57 last Friday. With the Panthers ahead 39-18 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Eastern Kentucky has traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-5 record this season. As for Eastern Illinois, they pushed their record up to 3-6 with the win, which was their sixth straight at home dating back to last season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's match: Eastern Kentucky has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.9 threes per game. It's a different story for Eastern Illinois, though, as they've been averaging only 5.3. Given Eastern Kentucky's sizable advantage in that area, Eastern Illinois will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for Eastern Kentucky against Eastern Illinois in their previous matchup back in November of 2021, as the team secured an 82-43 victory. Will Eastern Kentucky repeat their success, or does Eastern Illinois have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Eastern Kentucky is a big 10-point favorite against Eastern Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

Series History

Eastern Kentucky has won 5 out of their last 9 games against Eastern Illinois.