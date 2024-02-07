Who's Playing

FGCU Eagles @ Eastern Kentucky Colonels

Current Records: FGCU 10-14, Eastern Kentucky 12-10

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Baptist Health Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky

Baptist Health Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $20.00

What to Know

After two games on the road, Eastern Kentucky is heading back home. They and the FGCU Eagles will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Baptist Health Arena. FGCU took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Eastern Kentucky, who comes in off a win.

Eastern Kentucky and the Owls couldn't quite live up to the 166.5-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Colonels walked away with an 86-76 victory over the Owls on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Eagles were just a bucket shy of victory on Saturday and fell 70-69 to the Lions.

FGCU struggled to work together and finished the game with only three assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Colonels have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 12-10 record this season. As for the Eagles, their loss dropped their record down to 10-14.

Going forward, Eastern Kentucky is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. This contest will be their ninth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 7-1 against the spread).

Everything went Eastern Kentucky's way against the Eagles in their previous meeting back in January of 2023 as the Colonels made off with a 97-76 victory. Will Eastern Kentucky repeat their success, or do the Eagles have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Eastern Kentucky is a big 8.5-point favorite against FGCU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Colonels as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 143 points.

Series History

Eastern Kentucky and FGCU both have 1 win in their last 2 games.