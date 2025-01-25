Halftime Report

FGCU is on the road but looking no worse for wear. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but FGCU leads 39-37 over Eastern Kentucky.

FGCU entered the match having won five straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it six, or will Eastern Kentucky step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

FGCU Eagles @ Eastern Kentucky Colonels

Current Records: FGCU 11-9, Eastern Kentucky 9-11

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the FGCU Eagles and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Baptist Health Arena. The Eagles are coming into the match hot, having won their last five games.

Last Thursday, FGCU strolled past Bellarmine with points to spare, taking the game 77-61.

Even though they won, FGCU struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January of 2024.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Eastern Kentucky last Thursday, but the final result did not. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 67-66 to Stetson.

FGCU has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine games, which provided a massive bump to their 11-9 record this season. As for Eastern Kentucky, they have not been sharp recently as the team has lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-11 record this season.

Looking ahead, FGCU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 1.5 points. This contest will be their eighth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-2 against the spread).

FGCU came up short against Eastern Kentucky in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, falling 90-82. Can FGCU avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

FGCU is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Eastern Kentucky, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

Series History

Eastern Kentucky has won 2 out of their last 3 games against FGCU.