Halftime Report

A win for Eastern Kentucky would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have jumped out to a quick 35-25 lead against Jacksonville.

Eastern Kentucky entered the matchup having won five straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it six, or will Jacksonville step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Jacksonville Dolphins @ Eastern Kentucky Colonels

Current Records: Jacksonville 10-9, Eastern Kentucky 9-9

How To Watch

What to Know

Jacksonville has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Jacksonville Dolphins and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Baptist Health Arena. Jacksonville is expected to lose this one by 10.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Last Saturday, the Dolphins were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 83-79 to the Owls.

Meanwhile, Eastern Kentucky had already won four in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 12.5 points), and they went ahead and made it five on Saturday. They walked away with an 82-70 victory over the Knights.

The Dolphins' defeat ended a seven-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 10-9. As for the Colonels, they pushed their record up to 9-9 with that win, which was their third straight at home.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Jacksonville have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Eastern Kentucky struggles in that department as they've been averaging 42.3 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While only Eastern Kentucky took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, Eastern Kentucky is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 10.5 points. Bettors picking Jacksonville against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a six-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

Odds

Eastern Kentucky is a big 10.5-point favorite against Jacksonville, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 148.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Eastern Kentucky has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Jacksonville.