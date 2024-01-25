Who's Playing

Jacksonville Dolphins @ Eastern Kentucky Colonels

Current Records: Jacksonville 10-9, Eastern Kentucky 9-9

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Baptist Health Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky

Baptist Health Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Jacksonville has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Jacksonville Dolphins and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Baptist Health Arena.

On Saturday, the Dolphins were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 83-79 to the Owls.

Meanwhile, Eastern Kentucky had already won four in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 12.5 points), and they went ahead and made it five on Saturday. They walked away with an 82-70 victory over the Knights.

The Dolphins' defeat ended a seven-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 10-9. As for the Colonels, they pushed their record up to 9-9 with that win, which was their third straight at home.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Jacksonville have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Eastern Kentucky struggles in that department as they've been averaging 42.3 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Jacksonville came up short against Eastern Kentucky when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 56-52. Can Jacksonville avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Eastern Kentucky has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Jacksonville.